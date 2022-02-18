The deceptive faces of Anna Hazare and why Maharashtra stopped taking him seriously

I was rather looking forward to see Anna Hazare sitting on an indefinite fast against sale of wine from supermarkets in Maharashtra. But then he withdrew the threat at the last minute – true to form as with every proposed fast. Barring the Ramlila Maidan one, wherein he was commandeered by the BJP to stay put till they thought he had served their purpose.

Ah, serving the BJP purpose. Anna Hazare has been doing that all his life and lending himself to political rivalries even within the BJP. Some years ago, when Gopinath Munde was deputy chief minister in Maharashtra, Hazare said he had a “bomb” to explode. As the entire media rushed to his press conference, he came up with a damp squib – that Munde had allotted a flat to a tamasha artiste in Pune. That piece of paper was provided to Hazare by a former bureaucrat close to Munde’s rivals in the BJP and while the allotment per se was legal and above board – for the Maharashtra government has a scheme whereby artistes can benefit from subsidised flat allotments – what the ‘bomb’ was designed to expose was Munde’s alleged illicit relationship with the dancer.

It was hardly a ‘bomb’ because everyone knew of this relationship and all Hazare ended up doing was hurt Munde’s wife and three school-going daughters. Munde’s rivals had intended to bring that relationship into the open to embarrass him and Hazare did not realise why or how he was being manipulated.