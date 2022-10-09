The doubtful wisdom of ‘Professors of Practice’

Universities and colleges in the country have now been authorised to appoint Professors of Practice (PoP). They can now appoint ‘distinguished experts’ with ‘remarkable contributions’ and ‘proven expertise’ of at least 15 years, preferably at a senior level, as Professors of Practice but for up to four years.

To be engaged as a Professor of Practice, one need not possess any formal academic qualification; nor are they required to meet the minimum eligibility criteria prescribed for appointment as a professor such as a PhD degree, publications, teaching and research experience.

They just need to express their interest in being engaged as a Professor of Practice and claim that they are ‘distinguished’, or whatever the term means. The number of such PoPs will be restricted to 10 per cent of the total sanctioned faculty positions in higher education institutions (HEIs).

PoPs, ostensibly being eminent experts drawn from a wide variety of professions, are expected to help HEIs develop industryrelevant curriculums, connect academia with industry for joint research projects and consultancies, and mentor them in experiential and ‘practical’ learning.

The idea of PoPs is not an Indian innovation. US universities have long been engaging practitioners as faculty under different nomenclatures: practice professors, professors of practice, professors of professional practice or clinical professors. Later, these titles were extended to even academic faculty whose primary responsibility was teaching rather than research.

Though the US universities prescribed no ceilings on their numbers, the best estimate suggests that even after at least two decades, PoPs are not more than 10 per cent of the total faculty members. Now, of course, many universities have put a limit to 20 per cent on such faculty members.