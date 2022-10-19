The election was not about ‘me’ but ‘we’: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president-elect

A self-made man Mallikarjun M Kharge, the newly elected president of the Indian National Congress, is a practising Buddhist and is a polyglot, having proficiency in as many as six languages, namely Marathi, Urdu, Telugu and Hindi besides Kannada and English.

The second Congress president from poll-bound Karnataka after S. Nijalingappa in 1968, he is also said to be the second ‘Dalit’, after Jagjivan Ram in 1969, to be elected party president.

The former hockey, football and Kabaddi player, Kharge has a degree in Law and was union labour minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet. Widely known in Karnataka as ‘Solilada Sardara’ or the undefeated warrior, the very first election he lost in his political career spanning 50 years was in 2019. He had earlier won 12 consecutive elections to the assembly.

‘Not one to chase positions’, Kharge was thrice within sniffing distance of becoming the Karnataka chief minister; but each time someone else was chosen over him. But he took the reverses in his stride and remained loyal to the party, stoically refusing to voice even disappointment that he might have felt.