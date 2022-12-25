The Embattled Supreme Court Collegium

Even as the Supreme Court and the Union government lock horns over appointment of judges to the higher judiciary, there is unsettling news that at least on two occasions, and possibly many more, the collegium gave in to the government after reiterating its recommendations.

The settled convention is that the collegium recommends the names for elevation as judges to the high courts and the Supreme Court. The government may return all or some of the names, citing its reservations. But if the collegium reiterates the same names, the government has no option but to accede to it and notify those recommended as judges.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul has also been making the same point telling the government that once a name is reiterated, the appointment has to be made. The bench, comprising Justice Kaul and Justices Abhay S. Oka and Vikram Nath, pleaded both surprise and ignorance when apprised by the Attorney General that the collegium itself had withdrawn two of the names it had recommended and reiterated.

In an order passed on December 8, the bench headed by Justice Kaul noted, “We are not aware in what special circumstances were these names sent back a second time and dropped but we are sure the collegium will keep this thought process in mind while now dealing with the second time reiterated names.”

The bench said that sending back the reiterated names for the second time would be in breach of the decision of the Constitution Bench in the Second Judges case in 1993. The judgment had asserted that if the recommendation is unanimously reiterated (by the collegium), with reasons for not withdrawing the recommendation, then that appointment as a matter of healthy convention ought to be made.

Justice Kaul, who is now a member of the collegium would not be aware of the circumstances and reasons behind decisions of the collegium taken in 2019 and 2021 when he was not a member of the panel; that is because correspondence between the government and the CJI, and the record of the consultation process, are some of the best guarded secrets of this country, as pointed out by Justice J. Chelameswar in his dissent in the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) case