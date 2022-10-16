The Emotional Connect of Election Symbols

After the Congress split in 1969, the old guard—who had thought Indira Gandhi would be malleable, labelling her a ‘goongi gudiya’ (dumb doll)—expelled her from the party; she retaliated by walking away with her supporters. They called themselves by the confounding name of Congress (Requisitionists) with which voters were unlikely to identify themselves.

The ‘Old Guard’ asserted that it was the original Congress and the Election Commission allotted the then Congress symbol of a ‘farmer with bullock’ to Congress (O). Mrs. Gandhi had the choice of the cow with a suckling calf which, never mind the R in Congress(R), was suitably rural for the vast population of farmers who voted for the party.

Mrs Gandhi won all the subsequent by-polls and in 1971 came back with a sweeping victory on that symbol and the Garibi Hatao slogan. By 1975, most of the old guard in the Congress(O) had disappeared into oblivion or joined the Congress(R).

The next split in 1978 gave Mrs. Gandhi some sleepless nights over her new symbol. There was such acrimony in the party over their post-Emergency defeat and so much noise over the cow and calf imagery that the EC froze that symbol—along with the original farmer and bullock—forever. There was little in the EC’s list of symbols that was representative of the Congress’s roots among the poor and farmers.

After much deliberation with advisors, she rather unhappily chose the symbol of the ‘Hand’, recalled Najma Heptulla, now with the BJP. It was meant to convey blessings but Mrs. Gandhi was not quite sure if the upturned hand would be considered presumptuous and arrogant.

Najma Heptulla, a niece of Maulana Azad, was one of those Mumbai Congress leaders then who had stood by Mrs. Gandhi when she was in the wilderness post-Emergency.

Heptulla once claimed to this writer that at a luncheon the discussion was if the ‘Hand’ symbol would be advantageous or damaging to the new faction called the Congress (I)—no one was quite sure if the ‘I’ stood for Indira or India. Heptulla’s youngest daughter, then barely out of kindergarten, suddenly piped up to say, “Gai? Haath se toh aap gai ka doodh bhi nikaal sakte hain!” (Cow? But you can milk the cow with the hand!”). That baby-talk, Heptulla said, helped Mrs. Gandhi make up her mind and accept the symbol for her party.

Two decades later, Congress faced another split engineered by Sharad Pawar, who believed he could convince the people he represented the real Congress. He decided to name his party Indian Nationalist Congress.

But the Election Commission asked Pawar to find a more distinctive name to differentiate it from the Indian National Congress and also denied Pawar his desired symbol of the chakra or the charkha. Pawar had to settle for the alarm clock as the symbol and rename his outfit as Nationalist Congress Party.