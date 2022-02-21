The Errors of Commission: ECI a caged parrot now?

The Election Commission is on leave. ECI, Rest in Peace. It is the Election Omission, not ‘Commission’ of India— the barbs have been incessant during the past few weeks, casting aspersion on the independence of the poll body. Increasingly accused of working as an extension and appendage of the Government, is the Election Commission of India (ECI) at its weakest in 2022 and more compromised than ever? Or is criticism of the Commission unwarranted and motivated?

Observers point to a string of wins by opposition parties in states to rubbish criticism of the Commission. Didn’t Mamata Banerjee win in Bengal and the Congress in Chhattisgarh? Doesn’t that prove Election Commission’s impartiality and establish beyond any doubt that elections continue to be free and fair?

The question, say detractors, should be framed differently. Do the ECI’s acts of omission and commission appear impartial and fair? Are they consistent and even? While people’s will may still get reflected in the results by and large, would they be even more emphatic if the ECI were more even-handed?

The contrast in ECI’s conduct during the assembly election in West Bengal last year and the ongoing election in Uttar Pradesh cannot possibly be more stark. In West Bengal, EC had ordered the transfer of a string of state government officials, deputed a Special Police Observer and also ordered out several officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in the state. Special teams were sent during the polling which stretched out to eight phases, one more than in UP.