The faculty association writes to the health minister opposing the proposal for renaming AIIMS

The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) has written to the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressing concern over the proposal of assigning new names to all the 23 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in India, based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events, and distinct monuments.

While the Central Health Ministry has not given any official confirmation on the move, discontent has already started growing among the faculty at this premier institute of India. In a letter written to the health minister, FAIMS contended that the decision would lead to a loss of the Institute’s identity, mentioning that the Institute was created in 1956 with the purpose of medical education, research, and patient care, reported NDTV.

“Identity is linked with the name and if name changes the identity of these institutes will be lost,” the faculty said in the letter.