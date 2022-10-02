The fibre of Gandhi's resistance

1906: South Africa

A law in South Africa required Asians above the age of eight to register and give fingerprints. It imposed a tax on Asians, restricted their travel rights and invalidated marriages conducted with Hindu or Muslim rites. Gandhi mobilised the community to defy the law. He persuaded his own wife and daughters-in-law to court arrest, inspiring hundreds of women to follow suit. It took seven years of non-violent struggle before the South African government of Jan Smuts relented in 1913. Gandhi left for India the next year.

~20,000 Indians worked in sugar plantations, coal mines and the railways; they weren’t allowed in gold mines