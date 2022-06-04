The finest and rarest wines and spirits on auction

An excellent variety of bottles will be provided by Christie's London at their finest and rare wine and spirits auctions on June 8, 2022, ranging from the most coveted Grand Cru Burgundy to the venerable Bordeaux, old Madeira and rare single malt whiskeys.



Of particular note is the Generations of Jayer, the rarest Burgundy collection collected directly from the cellars of King's College in Cambridge, one of the oldest and most respected educational institutions in the world (related publications). Please see here for things). Generations of Jayer is a centralized collection of 45 lots of the rarest Burgundy bottled to date. The wines have excellent sources, purchased by the university with permission from British importer Richards Wolfords and stored in King's deep and cool cellar-these are probably what collectors find today. Here are some of the best examples of these wines you can. The highlights of the collection are Georges & Henri Jayer Echezeaux 2001 (estimated 50,000-70,000 pounds) and Emmanuel Rouget, Vosne Romanee, Cross Parantoux 2005 (estimated 24,000-35,000 pounds), both offered in their original unopened box. increase.