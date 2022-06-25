The Government playing with fire as the Agnipath scheme fails the smell test

TV channels this week were unusually kind to Union minister Kishan Reddy and BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. While the former declared that the military would be training ‘Agniveers’ to be good drivers, cooks and barbers among other professions, Vijayvargiya announced that he would give preference to Agniveers for the job of security personnel at BJP offices. Neither has appeared on TV since then to explain and no questions have been asked of them till now.

But Vijayvargiya appeared to lend credence to speculation that RSS and BJP are planning to build a private militia at public expense. By absorbing the Agniveers, warned an ex-serviceman, the party could easily form militias in every state much the same way as Hitler formed his Schutzstaffel or SS, the military unit put in charge of the Holocaust.

In any case, the duo effectively torpedoed attempts by the government to project the Agnipath scheme as beneficial for the country and transformative, they also reinforced the belief that Agniveers would be used as cannon fodder by the military before being thrown out at the age of 21 or 25, if they survive.

Those who defend the scheme have cited the experience of WW-2 when the Bitish Indian Army recruited millions of Indians and with minimum of training sent them to fight in the war. But times and warfare have changed since then and the example no longer holds.

They have also cited ‘conscription’ or compulsory military training of all able bodied and young citizens in Israel. But Conscription is different from the proposed ‘Tour of Duty’ for a variety of reasons. For one, Israel is a small country with population virtually one-third of Delhi alone. For another, being compulsory, nobody feels discriminated.

However, after Services chiefs failed to convincingly defend the scheme, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was tasked to answer critics to the government-friendly news agency ANI. The NSA did not fare much better even as he waxed eloquent about the need for a smarter, leaner and tech-savvy military.

Future wars, the NSA declared, would be fought by Artificial Intelligence, drones and weapons fired from a distance. They would be contactless and would not require hand-to-hand combat.

Was Galwan, where 20 Indian soldiers died in June 2020, contactless? Others pointed to the Ukraine war to underscore that war still needed men and motivation and not just machines. In Ukraine much of the battle is being fought in trenches and urban settlements even as WW-2 type bombings and missile attacks reinforce the war going on since February 24 this year.

Several veterans felt that jawans are drilled to be loyal to their unit, the regiment, Naam, Namak and Nishan and the loyalty develops over time and not in four years.

The NSA, a former police officer, did no service to the government by elaborating on warfare. Some experts asserted that wars require boots on the ground and no superpower has ever won a war without putting boots on the ground.