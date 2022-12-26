The Hidden Agenda: Not So 'Uniform' Civil Code

Why are the most vociferous advocates and supporters of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India so unmindful of the very first word of that undetermined code? Why this single-minded focus on re-engineering the Muslim Personal Law—and its provisions on marriage and what it sanctions?

The bigoted reasons for this are hidden in plain sight, but here is a sobering fact to consider for perspective: the NFHS (National Family Health Survey) 2019 puts the incidence of polygamy among Hindus at 1.3 per cent against 1.9 per cent among Muslims. Polygamy is not endemic to Muslims, but who needs facts when lies will serve better?

All the people arrayed today in favour of the UCC seem to be asking why Muslims alone should have the right to marry more than once but not Hindus. But even Kirodi Lal Meena, the BJP member of Parliament who moved a private member’s bill on December 9 admitted to this writer that he could take two wives by virtue of being from a Scheduled Tribe. Meena, of course, was trying to make the case that the UCC, with its insistence on monogamy, would mean justice for women.

The Directive Principles of State Policy in the Indian Constitution lay down that the states should endeavour to secure for citizens a uniform civil code. The UCC was hotly debated in the Constituent Assembly and the majority was in favour of such a code. But there was also a broad consensus that it should not be included in the section on ‘fundamental rights’ but rather left to the states to determine the contours of the Code.

This was partly because of the situation prevailing in the country post-Independence and partly because the Constituent Assembly agreed that the demand for reform must come from within the community.

It’s germane to remember that while the UCC has been a longstanding feature of the ruling party’s manifesto, the BJP government thought it politically expedient to introduce it as a private member’s bill. What’s the calculus? The government is no doubt keenly aware of the complexities, the ways in which the Code might impinge on various personal laws—not excluding Hindu personal laws and the diverse set of practices in India’s larger Hindu fold that may be impossible to reconcile with a common code.

A private member’s bill puts some distance between the party and the initiative, which might come in handy if the issue were to turn into a political hot potato. Meanwhile, it will keep the communal pot boiling while allowing the BJP to test the reaction in the states—and be a readymade issue (like the Ram mandir earlier) with which to amp up the polarising Hindu-Muslim rhetoric ahead of the next general elections in 2024.

The electoral stakes are high even outside the Hindu fold. A UCC, which will codify marriages, divorce, maintenance, alimony and inheritance, among other things, will also collide with the provisions of Christian and Parsi personal laws, Sikh and Jain practices, and the customary laws and rituals of tribals.

It will also ricochet off practices among sections of Hindus where, for example, marriages are allowed between first cousins or between uncles and nieces. It will be further complicated by the growing numbers of inter-faith marriages, live-in relationships, single parents and unwed mothers. Same-sex marriages and the issue of adoption will also have to be accounted for.

Several BJP-ruled states, such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, have expressed their intent to form committees to explore a uniform civil code. The bill introduced and passed in the Rajya Sabha also seeks to ‘provide for the constitution of a National Inspection and Investigation Committee for [the] preparation of [a] Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.’

While it is rare for a private member’s bill to turn into law, now that it has been introduced in the House, it will have legislative momentum. It might be put to vote at a time that suits the ruling BJP. What follows here is an attempt to understand the complications and the stakes through some questions that seem to have become leitmotifs in the UCC debate.