The Importance of being Azam Khan

He earned that respect with sheer hard work as Azam Khan was among the founders of the Samajwadi Party and had built the party brick-by-brick with Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav. An orator par excellence he was known as a rabble-rouser who was popular among the Muslims. Still, Azam Khan holds sway in western Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Muslim dominated areas of Rampur, Moradabad, and Bareilly. He was the one who challenged the Nawabs of Rampur who held the political sway in the region. The members of the Nawab family had won the Parliamentary seat eight times.

Therefore, when the word started spreading that Akhilesh neglected Azam Khan, there was an uproar among Muslims. The way SP legislator from Bhojipura in Bareilly Shazil Islam cold-shouldered the party delegation that came to meet him after his patrol pump was demolished on the pretext of grabbing illegal land, reflects that the support in favour of Azam Khan among Muslims is growing.

The reports from different quarters of the state reflect that Muslims are not happy with the way Akhilesh Yadav has treated Azam Khan’s issue. The Muslim leaders, even of the Samajwadi Party, had attacked Akhilesh Yadav for doing nothing to help Azam Khan in his hour of crisis. Fasahat Khan, an aide of Azam Khan had levelled serious charges against the SP chief accusing him of ignoring Muslims. He had gone to the extent of saying that Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t want Azam Khan to be out of jail. Muslims are angry because Akhilesh Yadav has not made Azam Khan the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly. They say that Muslims made Mulayam Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav Chief Ministers but they did not take care of Azam Khan.

Sensing that this anger of Muslims can prove costly for him, Akhilesh Yadav offered an olive branch and said the party is with the jailed leader. In this scenario, the political circles in Uttar Pradesh’s are abuzz with the question- where is Azam Khan is heading to? People close to Azam Khan say that he is ready to chart out a different political path along with Shivpal Singh Yadav. Akhilesh has neglected Azam Khan and the time has come to teach the SP leader a lesson, a close aide of Khan told this reporter. He said the support Azam Khan is getting from different political parties and Muslims is astounding.

In view of this, next few weeks are important as during this time the fate of Azam Khan will be decided. Only then the picture will be clear as to which way Khan sahib will go.