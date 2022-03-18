'The Kashmir Files' far from truth, says former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

While replying to one of the tweets by a Kashmiri Pandit about the reasons for a long silence, Abdullah reminded him saying "...I've been saying it for years now, both as CM and out of office. Perhaps you weren't paying attention to what I was saying then. I've been a long time advocate of a Truth and Reconciliation commission to look in all that happened from 1990 onwards."

Earlier, in his address, Abdullah said attempts were being made to defame a community across the world.

"A common Kashmiri is not happy with what happened 32 years ago, that people were made to leave the Valley. Today, an impression is being created that all Kashmiris are communal, that all Kashmiris do not bear the people from other religions. What will be achieved by this? Will it make the road easier for their return?

"I am afraid that the hatred which is being created against Kashmiri Muslims today, God forbid, our children studying outside the state, should not bear its brunt," he said.

During his tenure as the chief minister, Abdullah had advocated setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to go into the events unfolding since the onset of militancy.

***

Separately, CPI(M) leader and former MLA Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said on Friday that the migration of Kashmiri Pandits is a tragic chapter of Kashmir's history, but showcasing bloodshed for "political gains" is dangerous for the country and the people.

His remarks come in the wake of controversy over the recently-released movie The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.