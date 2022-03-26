'The Kashmir Files': Pandits settled in Valley not amused

Chuni Lal was 32 when militancy broke out in Kashmir in 1989. Unlike thousands of Kashmiri Pandits who left Kashmir, he did not leave the valley. Over these years, he stayed at Srinagar’s Habba Kadal area surrounded by Muslim houses.

“I did not leave because of Kashmiri Muslim brethren. I did not face any discrimination based on my religion. Neither was I was threatened by anyone over all these years. I freely roam around like all other people,” says Chuni Lal, who lives with his wife and son in Srinagar.

His 25-year-old son was brought up in Srinagar, studied right here and is now working at a private company here.

There are hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits like Chuni Lal who have good neighbourly relations with Muslim residents and no one is amused by The Kashmir Files which is not just endangering the lives of Muslims elsewhere but causing resentment and danger to peace, harmony and the lives of Pandits in the Valley.

He said all communities suffered in Kashmir due to the conflict. “It would be wrong on my part if I blame Muslims for Pandits’ sufferings. Muslims also suffered as much as Hindus. The only difference is that we (Pandits) are in minority and there was more fear among us,” he said.

He is also the president of Hindu Welfare Society of Kashmir, a socio-religious organisation of Kashmiri Pandits.