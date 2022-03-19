The Kashmir Files represents Bollywood’s new genre of ‘art for propaganda’

When we were studying in college, we often used to debate the perennial question whether art should be for art’s sake or whether it was meant to be used for a didactic or moral purpose. The proponents of the former creed were the American poet Edgar Allen Poe and the Irish playwright Oscar Wilde, among others.

The leading light of the other side was George Bernard Shaw, who once famously said that he would not write a single sentence for art’s sake.

Now a new genre has come up, especially in Bollywood, which stands for promoting the cult of ‘art for propaganda’. The Kashmir Files is the latest example of its product.

It is no longer necessary to pretend that The Kashmir Files is a film. One of its lead actors, Anupam Kher, has already claimed that it ‘is not a movie anymore. It is a movement’. The film’s team has reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The political agenda of the film is in the open.

Suddenly, thousands of social media posts and videos are circulating on mobile phones. People are being shown coming out of movie theatres sobbing, with their faces swollen and tears in their eyes. There have been instances of shouting of hyper-religious and hyper-nationalistic slogans by the audience within movie halls and after coming out.

Cousins and sister in-laws intoxicated by newly-acquired high octane Hindutva are forwarding messages and videos lauding the film they think is a ‘must watch’.

My estimation of Kapil Sharma, who otherwise talks rubbish, has gone up for refusing to invite the director and cast of the film on his show. He is now the target of abusive social media posts for that transgression.