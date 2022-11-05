The menacing march of a surveillance state

It has been a busy time for the government. On 28 October, it notified the IT Intermediary Amendment Rules 2022, which enables it to establish a Grievance Appellate Committee with powers to direct social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook to take down content. In recent months, it has also published new CERT-In (the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) Guidelines, which requires VPNs (virtual private networks) to record all customer personal data, and has put out the Draft Telecommunication Bill 2022, which will fundamentally change the way we access and experience the internet.

The combined impact of these laws will be to undermine and imperil privacy in communication over WhatsApp, Signal, Facetime and other internet-based messaging services; render the use of VPNs such as Tor ineffective (VPN use in India rose 671 per cent during the pandemic); expand the writ of the government to shut down the internet for arbitrarily determined reasons; lead to censorship on social media platforms; and enable the government and its agencies to take ‘temporary possession’ of any or all telecom services, such as Gmail or WhatsApp, Netflix or Jio. In effect, these new/redesigned laws, which the government will no doubt package as necessary in the interest of ‘national security’ and other such seemingly paramount objectives, will enable untrammelled censorship and surveillance and, by that token, erode privacy and free speech.