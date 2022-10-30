The Minister in a Hurry

A recent blog by Dilip D’Souza, a retired computer engineer, gives us another dimension. Comparing USA, China and India, he states that the number of accident deaths per million vehicles in these three countries is 141, 814 and 2,247, respectively.

Another pointer: in the US there is one death for every 50 road accidents, in India someone dies in every second accident. These are horrendous figures, and I do hope some brave soul conveys them to minister Gadkari and the NHAI satraps, so that the former stops boasting that by 2030 our road infrastructure shall rival that of the USA. With these number of deaths, it won’t, sir.

In his race to enter the Guinness Book of records, Gadkari forgets that an expressway or a highway is more than just a six lane stretch of asphalt or macadam, dotted with toll plazas—it is an eco-system with many parts, and proper attention has to be paid to each one of them.

These include proper and timely maintenance, enforcing road discipline, globally accepted road designs, proper signages, setting up a highway patrol system, establishing medical and trauma centres to attend to accident victims. Yes, they will cost money, but they will prevent accidents and save precious lives.

Unfortunately, in its pursuit of kilometres constructed, the NHAI appears to have lost sight of these vital components of a highway system. Upkeep of these roads is dismal. The NHAI collects more than Rs 40,000 crore every year from tolls. Where is this money going? Repairs, diversions, widening et al are never-ending exercises and carry on forever.

There are at least six ‘diversions’ between Sonipat and Chandigarh, replacing three lanes with one, and they have been there for at least the last two years. Where is the urgency to complete these works, considering that the motorist is paying a toll of Rs 400 between Delhi and Chandigarh and still averaging the same speed he did in 1980?

The Kalka-Solan expressway (just about 45 kms) has been in the making for the last eight years, and the constant landslides and subsidence on it have made it a dangerous zone to drive on, with fatalities on it occurring every year. In its hurry to loot the public the NHAI starts collecting toll even before a road is completed; though this matter has gone to some courts, they remain mute spectators (is it because Milords are exempted from paying toll?)