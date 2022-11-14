The minorities Nehru didn’t forget

By the time Elwin made his first trip to a tribal area, the tribals were already a forgotten issue in Indian social discourse. It was Elwin’s historic burden to re-examine the category, turn it upside down and win sympathy, if not respectability, for the tribes. He carried out this seemingly impossible task with an unparalleled dedication. Nehru took a deep interest in Elwin’s work. After Independence, Elwin was asked to join the administration to devise the way forward. He outlined a policy for tribal development, which remains, to this day, the most seminal document on tribal development. The work of Verrier Elwin, a man born in Kent, who accidentally arrived in a tribal village in 1930, continues to influence the destinies of these millions—and had it not been for Nehru’s policy, independent India may not even have properly acknowledged their existence in this country.

It was in 1953 that the government of India decided to establish a special branch of the Civil Services for the North-East. Elwin was first asked to assist the government with the selection of officers for this new cadre, and then to move to the north-east frontier as an advisor. He was given further responsibilities of setting up a tribal research institute and providing policy inputs. Elwin was earlier known as an anthropologist, a scholar-writer, a friend of tribals and a Gandhian of sorts; it was only in the last fifteen years of his life that he emerged as an administrator and a policymaker for tribal development.

Policymaking didn’t, however, diminish Elwin’s concern for tribal rights. His involvement went far beyond an anthropological dedication, an aesthetic fascination or even altruistic community work. In 1959, he was asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to prepare a report of tribal development. For any tribal development plan to succeed, Elwin argued in his report, it must acquire a ‘tribal touch’: ‘We must look, if we can, at things through tribal eyes and from the tribal point of view.’ Respect for their way of life and tribal culture was the bedrock of the policy framework he suggested. Nehru’s foreword to Elwin’s A Philosophy for NEFA captures the essential features of Elwin’s approach to tribal development. He wrote: ‘We cannot allow matters to drift in the tribal areas or just not take interest in them. In the world of today that is just not possible or desirable. At the same time, we should avoid over-administering these areas and, in particular, sending too many outsiders into their territory.