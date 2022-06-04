Should the Government have asked for an explanation and held an inquiry first is the question

The photograph of a couple, both senior IAS officers of the AGMUT cadre posted in Delhi, walking their dog in the Thyagaraj stadium in Delhi invited flak. The report in The Indian Express quoted athletes complaining that security guards at the stadium would force them to vacate the stadium by 7 pm. It was done, they alleged, at the behest of the IAS officers. The officer told The Indian Express that he did not force the stadium to be vacated; that he went to the stadium occasionally only after the official closing time.

The impact was immediate with Delhi CM ordering all stadiums to remain open for athletes till 10 pm. The central government transferred the IAS couple to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh the very next day

Even as people condemned the sense of entitlement of IAS officers, questions were raised whether a show cause notice should have been served and an inquiry held. There were also insinuations that powerful lobbies wanted the IAS officer out of Delhi; that the officers were actually framed and moved out of the way. Whether the officer had sought and received permission from any quarter remained unanswered. Whether the stadium remained open after 7 pm for others was not asked. And the improbability of intelligence agencies being ignorant of the officers’ walk did not figure in discussions.

It was in this backdrop that an interesting conversation was carried on social media. Here is a transcript:

• Blood sport? The Delhi CM announced that as stadium closure time of 7 pm did not suit athletes, it has been extended to 10 pm. Obviously the IAS officer did not force closure. What kind of inquiry was held in 24 hours to declare them guilty? Lynch justice at work. --Arvind Mayaram

• The symbolism of an officer walking with his wife & dog in an empty stadium is one of power & entitlement. If stadium is closed at 7 pm then why should he go after 7 pm. If he walked when athletes practised, mingling with them he would have become their hero. --Yashovardhan Jha Azad

• Question of media trial is problematic. This happens with bureaucrats and also with police officers. My contention is that the system must follow process and not succumb to media pressure. Unfortunately, even judicial judgement is now often impaired by public opinion. --Arvind Mayaram

• Totally appreciate what you say but this case stares you in your face. You and I always respected the system and people’s needs. Forget everything- can you take a kutta, no matter how expensive, inside a stadium for a walk? Athletes kiss the tracks and worship it! --Yashovardhan Jha Azad