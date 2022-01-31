The mysterious Mr Jacob… and the diamond that ruined him

Mumbai is home to what is known as the Jacob Diamond, the world’s fifth largest polished solitaire, weighing 184.75 carats or about 40 grams valued at around Rs.1000 crore. The first owner, Jacob, gave the diamond its name. In early 1891 he procured the stone from a jewellery syndicate in Amsterdam through their agent in London. Thereafter, he sold the stone to the 6th Nizam of Hyderabad.

The Nizam initially paid an advance. Jacob by then had paid the full price to the European company. When Nizam refused to pay him the agreed price, Jacob had no option but to accept a hugely discounted price because in India there was no buyer who could afford to pay the price. The financial debacle and the long legal battle ruined Jacob.

Curiously, the stone did not seem to matter much to the Nizam either. He apparently kept the ‘Manhoos Hira’ in one of his slippers. The 7th Nizam used it as a paperweight. In 1995, the Indian Government purchased the diamond from Nizam’s Trust for a sum of 13-million-pound-sterling. Today the Jacob Diamond is held securely in the vault of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai.

On 10 January 1921, a short obituary notice was published in the Bombay edition of The Times of India to mourn ‘Mister A.M. Jacob’, aged seventy-one years. He was buried at the Sewri Christian Burial Ground (on plot number 13, Row B2, Church of North India section), no mention was made of any grieving family member or the cause of death.

Jacob, who brought into India a diamond which is bigger in size than the Koh-i-Noor, died a pauper. A man whose life provoked over a hundred newspaper articles and three major books, died unknown as a recluse in Mumbai.

Alexander Malcolm Jacob was an art dealer, a jeweller and a hustler, a confidante of several British Viceroys, Indian royals and imperial civil servants. He was also known to Asaf Jah—the 6th Nizam Mir Mahboob Ali Khan—the ruler of Hyderabad between 1869 and 1911.