The never-ending ordeal of Bilkis Bano: A national shame

The family was moving in a truck to a village when a mob of 20-30 people attacked them. The men snatched the three-year-old from Bilkis, and smashed her head to the ground. With her daughter dead, three men, all from her village and people she knew, took turns to rape a five-months pregnant Bilkis, who tried to escape. She was 21 years old at the time.

Cedric Prakash recalled in Counterview the horrendous details in Bilkis Bano’s own words. “All the four men with us were killed brutally. The women were stripped naked and raped. My 3-year-old daughter, Saleha, was in my arms. They snatched her and threw her into the air with all their might. My heart broke as her little head shattered on the rocks. Four men caught me by the arms and legs and many others entered me one by one. While satisfying their lust, they kicked me and beat my head with a rod. Assuming that I was dead they threw me into the bushes.

“Four or five hours later I regained my consciousness. I searched for some rags to cover my body, but couldn’t find any. I spent a day and a half on a hilltop without food or water. I longed for death. Finally, I managed to find a tribal colony. Declaring myself as a Hindu I sought shelter there.

“The men who attacked us used foul language; I can’t repeat it ever. In front of me they killed my mother, sister and 12 other relatives. While raping and killing us, they were shouting sexual abuses. I have known the men who raped me for many years. We sold them milk. They were our customers. How can I forgive them?”

The police initially refused to lodge her complaint. When they finally did, the FIR was manipulated; the medical reports and post-mortem of the bodies omitted significant details; evidence was destroyed as all the dead were buried by the police themselves; the bodies of the men were found decapacitated from the head to prevent recognition; the body of her three-year-old toddler was never found. The prosecution sided with the accused; the lower court which heard her case upheld the plea of the accused that they were innocent. The case was closed!