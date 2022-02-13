The Nightingale with clay feathers

The sweetest story about Lata Mangeshkar is that she used to sing privately for Raj Singh Dungarpur - on her landline.

They used to live yards from each other but nevertheless he would call her almost every day just for the song.

These were the days of landlines and telephone operators soon got wind of the romance between these two celebrities. Neither was important enough for government security agencies but the telephone operators routinely tapped into their phones just to hear their conversation, expressed in songs.

Both spent a lifetime oblivious to the fact that their privacy had been breached or that their phones were bugged.

Lata Mangeshkar's is a household name spanning three generations-- we have grown up listening to her melodies.

But the MTNL operators, privy to a lot of conversations and ongoings, thought it a bonus to be in on the romance. Whenever calls happened between the two, there would be pin drop silence in the MTNL operators' room. They would attend no other calls and sit quietly listening until Lata's song for Raj Singh came to an end.

Mangeshkar has been an icon of this country and the playlists at many events were dominated by her songs.

Most people found her endearing and it is well known that leading politicians including Prime Ministers like the late Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi would call Lata Mangeshkar personally. The latest in this line of prime ministers is Narendra Modi who is said to have called her on more occasions and the warmth shared mutually, with Mangeshkar calling him and praising him for leading the country in the right direction and calling on his mother.

These and many other entitlements and contradictions made her who she was-- feisty and someone who could have wielded her power for the benefit of larger public, because she was in a position to do so. It certainly must have not been easy to hold the entire family together, be the sole breadwinner and pursue her dreams and ambitions.