The obsession with Madrasas

Madrasas are going through a rough time. In Assam some of the madrasas were demolished, ostensibly on suspicion of links with global terrorist organisations. The official explanation however was that the foundation of the buildings was weak and the structures were unsafe. Both the suspicion and the clarification, coming within days, served their purpose.

Madrasa management and a large section of Muslims believe, cynically or otherwise, that the real intention is to demoralise the community and tell them that they can no longer take the rights and protections offered to them by the Constitution for granted.

Uttar Pradesh has now decided to conduct a survey of all unaided and non-government madrasas in the state to find out if the madrasas have the basic amenities required by law for the protection of child rights. The survey comes in the wake of the state government denying grants-in-aid to newly established madrasas and delays in the release of grants to government-aided and recognised madrasas.

Madrasas therefore have little or no hope that the proposed survey, after identifying their infrastructural deficiency would help them financially to overcome them. Instead, they fear that those deficiencies will be used as grounds to harass and hound them, eventually forcing them to shut down.

These unrecognised and unaided madrasas have largely survived on small contributions made by the community, very often in kind to feed the teachers and the pupils. Built brick by brick as and when they accumulated resources, a majority of them operate from half-finished structures and may well lack several of the basic amenities. But so would be the case surely with a large number of government-run ‘Pathshalas’ and schools across the country.

Significantly, Muslims do not mind if madrasas are brought under the government, as most of them quite possibly have nothing to hide. What they are however afraid of is the harassment and interference in their internal matters. Many Muslims also believe that survey is but a euphemism for surveillance.

Several sections of Muslims have often wondered aloud why governments are so keen on madrasa modernisation rather than focus on the education of Muslims.