The other ‘files’ one will like to see after ‘The Kashmir Files’

When was the last time you heard our revered Prime Minister recommend a film to his MPs and colleagues? In fact, I am a bit astonished that he even has the time to see a movie in his packed 18 hours working day, but obviously he made the time to view The Kashmir Files (even if he missed Rana Ayub'sThe Gujarat Files: this last bit is an assumption, of course, since he has not made any similar recommendation for it).

So what's so special about TKF, apart from the fact that its Director, stars and financiers are known BJP acolytes? We can leave the merits of the film, its historical fidelity, intentions and box office collections to be debated by the WhatsApp university (where, I learn, they are soon going to offer a quick course on ‘Pandits and Whodunits?’). My own view is that the importance of TKF is that it provides the missing link between the 2022 state elections and the 2024 general elections. Let me explain.

The Kashmir Files has provided the BJP a much-needed opportunity to upgrade its Hindutva model. The just concluded UP hustings have demonstrated that the old model-- based on Aurangzeb, hijab, beef, conversions, love jihad, Mandirs-- has become jaded, overused, and did not produce the same torque and horse power as earlier. A new hybrid engine was needed to produce the RPMs and charge up the faithfuls. If Mahindra could do it with the Thar, why not the country's biggest assembly line of the external combustion engine?

TKF does this very well-- half fact, half innuendo, history blended with historicide, liberals with leftists and the JNU types. At the centre of this narration, of course, is the archetypal villain, the slouching beasts numbering 200 million who pose the greatest danger to our civilisation and culture. Which is why this film is now the new vehicle which will replace the Ram Rath and the Yogi's bulldozer and drive the BJP to power in 2024.

This is clearly evident not only from the PM's gushing praise for the film, but also from the rising crescendo of tweets and WA forwards, the social media pressure on Bollywood notables to do likewise and to jump onto the bhaktwagon. And it certainly cannot be a happy coincidence that as many as seven BJP state governments(at last count) have exempted the movie from Entertainment Tax. Mr. Vivek Agnihotri has even received the ultimate accolade-- Kangana Runout has announced that she is willing to work with him! Even the Oscar would pale in comparison with this encomium.