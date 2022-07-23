The pervasive tyranny of ‘jail without trial’ is because courts and police find trials long and cumbersome

The Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and the Supreme Court have offered a wake-up call to the nation on the issue of undertrials languishing in jails, an issue that has diminished our democracy, robbed ordinary citizens of liberty and embedded a system where jail rather than bail has become the routine even before investigations.

India has 6,10,000 citizens as prisoners, nearly 80 percent of them undertrials, Chief Justice Ramana said on July 16 at the inaugural session of a two-day meet of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in Jaipur. The CJI (as reported by news agency PTI) noted: “In the criminal justice system, the process is a punishment. From indiscriminate arrest to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to prolonged incarceration of undertrial prisoners needs urgent attention.” And then went on to add: “Prisons are black boxes. Prisoners are often unseen, unheard citizens.”

In choosing to highlight a burning issue that has rarely if ever incited passions or been the subject of debate, the CJI was giving voice to what is known to all, lamented by few and left alone by most, untouched and unfixed.

What is worse is that the state of affairs is not a temporary fall in the near term but has become a permanent feature of the Indian system. The predisposition to arrest in the short term rather than investigate for the long haul of conviction is also one of the reasons why many bail cases come to court in the first place and add to the numbers that choke the system.