The policies of RSS-BJP are aimed at marginalising Muslims economically

Rightist forces throughout the world have launched aggressive hate politics against the Muslims. This was the key rightist agenda in the recently held presidential election in France. The defeat of the politics of polarisation and hatred in the elections is quite significant. Macron’s centrist and pragmatic brand of politics holds lessons for India. He has refused to let the extremist right-wing forces hijack French politics.

India is under the grip of a right wing political party for the last eight years. Their rule has completely shattered the democratic character of the country, with Muslims being the target of the rightist force. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives the impression that he is liberal and agile to the needs of the people, in reality he has been a diehard rightist who does not have any respect for liberal and democratic values.

The Modi government has been packing important posts and offices with rightist supporters. This is yet another reason that more and more urban middle class Hindu youths have been joining the saffron brigade. They aspire to get a good position if they force the authorities to implement rightist policies.

An insight into their activities would make it clear that whether it is the act of lynching or framing the centrist and liberal people into false cases with the help of the police, all is aimed at getting patronage and good offices with the blessings of the government.