The politics of a relocation

The decision to shift the proposed Foxconn-Vedanta silicon fabrication joint venture from Maharashtra to Gujarat, in the run-up to assembly elections in Gujarat, should surprise nobody. Since no MoU was signed with Maharashtra, there is no breach of contract either.

The project has been in the works since 2015 when Devendra Fadnavis, as Maharashtra chief minister, visited Taiwan. Land was identified at Talegaon near Pune, approved by the companies and over 70 farmers have been compensated at the rate of Rs 73 lakh per acre. Why wasn’t an MoU signed? There was nothing till this month to indicate that the companies were having second thoughts, so the late decision did come as a shock, concede bureaucrats in Maharashtra.

It became a political hot potato since Maharashtra has been losing out to Gujarat in manufacturing for the last 10 years. While Gujarat’s manufacturing base has grown considerably during this time, Tamil Nadu’s has stagnated and Maharashtra’s has actually declined, reveal records. Maharashtra is also aggrieved because several government offices and projects have also been shifted out of the state to Gujarat and in other states.

The Foxconn-Vedanata shift also came as a surprise because the corporate entity had as late as in June-July this year apparently requested the Maharashtra government to expedite cabinet approval and ensure ‘better alignment with the Centre’. Chief minister Eknath Shinde wrote back on July 26 and invited the company representatives on July 29 to sign an MOU. A high-powered committee met on July 15, and Shinde and Fadnavis claimed in the assembly on July 25-26 that the unit was being set up in the state. They reiterated the claim before the media. But in early September the company informed that the project has been relocated to Gujarat.

A war of words broke out between Fadnavis-Shinde on the one hand and the Thackerays on the other. Fadnavis blamed the MVA government for letting the project go while the Thackerays took a swipe at Shinde visiting 250 Ganapati mandals while the joint venture was being moved to Gujarat right under his nose.