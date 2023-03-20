The Rafale Deal: All those unanswered questions

The book devotes a whole chapter to the controversial selection of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Aerostructure as the offset partner. The authors subject this decision to intense interrogation on the basis of facts in the public domain and extensive interviews with people in the know.

There is also the public statement of the former French President François Hollande who has affirmed that Ambani’s firm had been suggested by India, that he had no choice in the matter and that it was a business trade-off! That Ambani was conferred a huge favour and that HAL had been knifed in the back by its own government—of this the authors’ findings leave no doubt at all.

The case ends up in the Supreme Court, as most government decisions do these days. The book analyses the SC judgment of 14 December 2018 which dismissed all petitions against the deal and refused to order any CBI investigation into it.

Strangely, the apex court limited itself to examining only the procedural aspects of the deal and did not go into the merits. But even in this the court, according to the authors’ analysis, chose not to look at the procedural violations of the DPP or the issue of pricing. The judgment is laced with factual inaccuracies, contradictions, assumptions; it relies heavily on unsigned notes submitted by the government in sealed covers which were never shared with the petitioners, and some of which were subsequently proved to be fallacious.

The most shocking error in the order was the finding that the deal had been examined by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG), who had found it be in order, and had forwarded it to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament. In fact, this had never happened (!), but it was made an important reason for dismissing the petitions. The ‘clean chit’ to the government was totally opaque and unconvincing, but it served the purpose of taking the heat off Modi and his government.

The authors go on to examine the CAG report which was laid in Parliament on 13 February 2019, heavily redacted in the pricing portions (a first in the history of India). The authors find that the report is essentially an effort to ‘justify the government’s arguments and its decision for the withdrawal of the [earlier] RFP and cancellation of the negotiations’.

It did, however, confirm some of the charges, mainly that no sovereign guarantee or bank guarantee was taken from Dassault. As a cover up exercise, it was successful but it does not cover the office of the CAG with glory.

The unanswered questions persist, notwithstanding the whitewashing by the government, CAG and the Supreme Court, and the issue appears to have reached a dead end in India.

An investigation of sorts has been started in France by PNF, the public prosecution service, on a complaint by Sherpa, an NGO. But governments across countries are the same everywhere, and it is not likely to result in any revelations: the French law and defence ministries have already refused to declassify/ release any documents relating to the deal.