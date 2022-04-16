Epidemic of hate raging among us, dissent being ruthlessly stifled; we can't let this go on: Sonia Gandhi

Does India have to be in a state of permanent polarization? The ruling establishment clearly wants the citizens of India to believe that such an environment is in their best interest. Whether it is dress, food, faith, festivals or language Indian are sought to be pitted against Indians and the forces of discord are given every encouragement—overt and covert. History—both ancient and contemporary—is continuously sought to be interpreted to promote prejudice animosity and vengeance. It is a travesty that instead of utilizing our resources for creating a bright, new future for the country and engaging young minds in productive ventures, time and valuable assets are being used up in attempts to refashion the present in terms of an imagined past.

There is much talk from the Prime Minister of acknowledging India’s multiple diversities. But the harsh reality is that under his ruling dispensation, the rich diversity that has defined and enriched our society for centuries are, being manipulated to divide us and, worse, to harden and get more firmly entrenched.

It is now well accepted that we must sustain high economic growth to create wealth that can be redistributed, raise living standards and most of all generate revenues needed for social welfare programmes and provide adequate employment opportunities for our youth. But the worsening environment of social illiberalism and bigotry, the spread of hatred and divisiveness shakes the very foundations of economic growth. It is no surprise that some bold corporate executives have been speaking out against what is being orchestrated in Karnataka amongst the most entrepreneurially dynamic of our states. There has been a predictable backlash in the social media against these courageous voices. But the concerns are widely shared – and very real. It is no secret that a strikingly increasing number of our business persons are declaring themselves as non-resident Indians in the past few years.

The rising chorus of hatred, the unconcealed instigation of aggression and even crimes against the minorities is a far departure from the accommodating, syncretic traditions in our society. Shared celebrations of festivals, good neighbourly relationships between communities of different faiths, the pervasive intermingling of faith and belief in the arts, cinema and everyday life – of which there are examples by the thousands – are a proud and durable characteristic of our society through the ages. To undermine this for narrow political gain is to undermine the composite and syncretic foundations of Indian society and nationhood.