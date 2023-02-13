The real ‘growth’ story: How inflated stocks help industrialists secure debt

Forbes magazine will carry your photograph on its cover, if the price of your company’s share surges spectacularly.. There’s considerable vanity value attached to @Forbes cover, of course, but the real value of a highly priced share lies elsewhere. Think of a share as currency.

A high-priced share is a strong currency, like the US dollar. It gives the owner much more buying power than, say, the Sri Lankan rupee. This is true even if the owner never sells his shares. If this sounds a little opaque, let me explain.

When you need to borrow money to expand your business, banks will usually ask for collateral, an asset they can encash if you don’t repay interest or loan amounts on time. If you are a successful industrialist, your largest asset will probably be the shares you own in your own company, and banks will peg the amount they lend you to the value of those shares.