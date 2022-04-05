The rich must pay more: P Chidambaram

Taxes, as a proportion of GDP, are low in India when compared to other developed countries and other emerging economies. If direct tax does not grow, it means that people are accumulating wealth and not paying enough taxes, whereas large mass of people, who pay indirect taxes, are bearing the bulk of the burden. The burden must be shared equitably, senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in Rajya Sabha this week.

Mr. Vice-Chairman, thank you very much for calling me to speak on behalf of the Congress Party. On the Finance Bill, I have a few points. I think, the entire Income Tax Act must be replaced by a Direct Taxes Code.No one benefits from this Income Tax Act except the chartered accountants and the lawyers…

The next provision is the novel concept called ‘faceless assessment.’ Sir, earlier, there was an Assessing Officer. He knew the Assessee’s history. He has the entire records with him. The Assessee may have been an Assessee for the last 30 years or 40 years or 50 years. He knows his history and then he will deal with assessment.

Today, you have introduced a faceless assessment! Of course, some people will argue a faceless assessment is a great improvement. According to me, this is a regressive provision. Numerous people have complained to me that this faceless assessment has put them through enormous hardship, because we even don’t know who is hearing the matter, who is deciding the matter and what records he has.

Now, I want to go to the Appropriation Bill. The hon. Member, who spoke before me, said that our direct tax revenues have increased. These are the numbers I have. I have taken them from ‘The Budget at a Glance’. In 2013-14, after about three-four years, I think it is about 2009-10, for the first time, direct taxes revenue, as a proportion of GDP, exceeded the indirect tax revenue.

And, in 2013-14, when the previous Government demitted Office and the new Government took over, the numbers were: 5.6% of GDP was direct tax and 4.4% of GDP was indirect tax. This is progressive taxation -- direct tax, as a proportion, increases and indirect tax, as a proportion of GDP, decreases. This is the right direction. Now, this direction continued till 2016-17. In 2016-17, sadly, indirect tax, as a proportion of GDP, crossed direct tax, as a proportion of GDP. And, I had cautioned even then that this is a bad trend; reverse this. Indirect taxes, as a proportion of GDP, should not cross direct taxes, as a proportion of GDP. Actually, direct taxes must increase.