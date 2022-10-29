The rise of the 'middle path' politician

Modi once famously said he was a school dropout, not because of family circumstances but to join the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). Kharge, on the other hand, has rarely spoken of his traumatic childhood, when he lost his mother and a sister in an act of arson—he was just seven years old at the time. The only one among his siblings to go to college, Kharge pursued a degree in law after graduation and became one of the first lawyers from his community in his native Gulbarga (now Kalaburagi), Karnataka. Modi acquired a degree in ‘Entire Political Science’, through means unknown and shrouded in mystery despite several RTI (right to information) requests. Kharge served as the legal advisor to the mill workers’ union and saw to it that workers received a fair deal. Modi embraced aggressive Hindutva; Kharge is a practising Buddhist, drawn to its emphasis on compassion and the Buddha’s ‘Middle Path’.

Kharge served as minister in governments headed by as many as six chief ministers. He was reputedly one of the best ministers in the Devaraj Urs government. As home minister under S.M. Krishna, he had to deal with the kidnapping of—and ransom demand for—Kannada filmstar Rajkumar by sandalwood smuggler Veerappan. He was instrumental in securing the release of the hostage without paying a ransom.

The chief minister’s office eluded him, possibly because of his caste or because he had no powerful state lobby to back him. But the fact that Kharge never turned sour even after being so close for so long to an office most lesser mortals would covet, the fact that he unstintedly gave his best even when credit was not his to claim, has earned him, over time, the reputation of a team man that everyone wants in and by their side. The history of the Congress is littered with leaders who quit in a huff when personal ambitions were thwarted, but Kharge soldiered on through apparent reverses probably because something in the way he is put together makes him accept whatever comes his way as a gift rather than a right.

The third Dalit president of the Congress after D. Sanjeevaiah and Babu Jagjivan Ram, he will now occupy an office graced, among others, by Mahatma Gandhi, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Madan Mohan Malviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Subhas Chandra Bose, Abul Kalam Azad, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, J.B. Kripalani, Jawaharlal Nehru, K. Kamaraj, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

He did not even seek the party presidentship; the contest was thrust upon him when Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot stood down after his request to simultaneously hold two posts caused first a flutter and then a fiasco. As a Congress leader said: “Kharge is no showboater, he is not into projection. He is your quintessential organisation man, advancing the collective interests of the party”. Most party leaders agree that the new Congress president has much more than just loyalty—if anything, his loyalty is owed first to the party ideology, a commodity that should be in demand when supply is so scarce in the time of betrayals and opportunism. They also agree that Kharge has lasting power, he is a political marathoner or as some would say ‘lambi race ka ghoda’.