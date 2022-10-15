The ‘Saha ja aharam’ story: (How To) Think local

What strikes you first is the stunning variety of plants on this half-acre farm—fig, guava, mango, wild berries, vegetables, flowers… As we walk past this unlikely medley of trees, V. Malleshwaramma seems to inhale my reaction with some pride tinged with amusement.

Call it a nutrition garden, she says, with the self-assured authority of an expert who knows her botany and agronomy better than any textbook might teach you. “Everything is local; no hybrid, it’s all desi,” she says, while walking briskly under the lush green canopy.

There is also a small weather station on the farm—and solar food dryers to convert the waste or unsold greens into dried vegetables to extend their shelf life. A stone’s throw away is her own parcel of land, where she has planted a variety of grain—red gram, paddy and some millets now on the verge of extinction elsewhere in India.

She is 47 and heads an all-woman farmers’ cooperative in Musalireddygaripalli village (yes, articulating that name itself is an invitation to slow down). The village is in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, nearly 450 km from Hyderabad. The Gayathri Mahila Rythula Mutually-aided Cooperative Society is a caste- and age-diverse community of 250 women farmer members.

It’s monsoon time, and India’s main kharif agriculture season—June through October—is in full swing. A majority of these farmers have small holdings of 1-3 hectares and they are all highly preoccupied with the farm work at hand.

Variety. Diversity. Chemical-free. Collective. These are words she uses as incantations as she speaks of her journey from being an indebted farmer, who worked as a daily wage labourer to make ends meet, to a successful organic farmer-entrepreneur. She is one of several women who have together scripted this most astonishing story of an all-women farmer cooperative that produces and sells organic food to consumers in the cities.