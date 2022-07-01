The sustained witch hunt of Teesta Setalvad began in 2003 and is still continuing

Narendra Modi: To the best of my knowledge, I was informed in the law & order review meeting held in the night about the attack on Gulberg Society in Meghaninagar and Naroda Patiya.

Residents of Gulberg Society had already testified in court that Zakia Jafri’s husband, Ehsan Jafri, had called Modi when an armed mob started gathering outside on February 28, 2002 and was rebuffed.

When no police help came, as a last resort, Ehsan Jafri called Narendra Modi. Modi did not listen to him, in fact he abused him, testified a survivor to the court. This was also confirmed by Rupa Mody, who lost her son at Gulberg Society that day.

Those who believe the then Gujarat CM was framed and defamed maintain that Modi did his best to contain the riots. But the SIT did not find it incredible that the CM would not be informed of the attack on Gulberg Society, a few kms from Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s office, when the CM was himself monitoring the situation and had ministers stationed in the police control room. How did he remain oblivious of the attack in the state capital for six hours and more?

However, while dismissing the petition challenging the SIT’s clean chit to Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court had this to say:

“…The falsity of their (petitioners) claims had been fully exposed by the SIT…Intriguingly, the present proceedings have been pursued for last 16 years…including with the audacity to question the integrity of every functionary involved in the process of exposing the devious stratagem adopted (to borrow the submission of learned counsel for SIT), to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design. As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law.”

The Supreme Court held that ‘mere failure or inaction of state administration’ in the face of communal violence was ‘no basis to infer conspiracy’.