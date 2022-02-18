The twists and turns in the ‘Hijab hearing' before Karnataka High Court

As the ‘Hijab hearing’ dragged on in the Karnataka High Court this week, the focus was on arguments made by petitioners against the state government’s order, interpreted widely as a ban on wearing a hijab in schools and colleges.

Many legal experts felt that the GO had been wrongly interpreted. It allowed wearing of hijab in institutions which do not prescribe a uniform. Most ‘colleges’ don’t. Even institutions which prescribe a uniform should have no issue if the hijab matches the colour of the uniform, they said.

In any case the sudden controversy raked up by the failure of the state government to maintain law and order and allow a group of students to insist that young girls and women take off the hijab, after attending classes in their hijab for years, most people feel is a non-issue; but politically motivated.