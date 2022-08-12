The (un)making of democracies

While as ideas ‘nationalism’ and ‘democracy’ had local manifestations in a few countries even prior to the 19th century, it was after the French Revolution in Europe that they started acquiring a clearer conceptual architecture. ‘Nation’ in its earliest form implied people. After the Italian and the German movements for nationalism, the term ‘nation’ expanded to include narratives, primarily imagined ones, related to the past of a people and their future. The past, imagined over a very long time span, becomes a challenge to memory and begins acquiring the form of myth, irrationally compressed and imaginatively transformed over time. The future, as against the past, spread over endless time, challenges imagination and acquires the form of a utopia. By the end of the 19th century, the emotive associations of the term ‘nation’ required that there be a known past or a range of myths recognised by the people as their own as well as a fantasy of the future or a utopia shared by the people as their collective destiny.

The 20th century was marked by people’s need to assert their ‘nationhood’. Most new-born nations also accepted democracy as the path to fulfilling their dreams for the future. For people who chose to be a nation as well as a democracy, the two terms started appearing as near synonyms. This conflation of the two terms was not just a semantic slip but a political error too. When India was engaged in its struggle for independence, the idea of becoming a ‘nation’ acquired importance as there was the question of integrating a large number of small and big princely states when British rule ended. However, when the end of colonial rule was in view, the visionaries among our leaders anticipated the dangers of overt nationalism. Aurobindo, who had spoken earlier of the Indian nation as a ‘temple of mother India’, wrote before his death (in 1950) that the future of humanity would be safer if the newly founded UN were developed as a step towards creating an international government. Tagore, whose immortal poem became our national anthem, articulated his idea of a humanity that knew no national boundary. Gandhi was clear from the 1920s that while Gujarat Vidyapith was to nurture young people to fight for national independence, the Sabarmati Ashram was to nurture individuals committed to satya (truth) and ahimsa (non-violence). These great thinkers, who led India on the path of national independence, knew that nationalism, stretched to an extreme, can be detrimental to the idea of freedom. They had seen that in Europe nations that went down the path of hyper-nationalism—Italy and Germany—ended up creating a brutal fascism.