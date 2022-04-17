There are no laws in New India, but there are rules

There are no laws in the new India.

There are rules though.

You cannot eat what We do not want you to eat.

You cannot listen to music We do not want you to listen to.

You cannot wear what We do not want you to wear.

You cannot love whoever We do not want you to love.

You cannot worship what We do not want to worship.

You cannot worship how We do not want you to worship.

You cannot exist because We do not want you to exist.

This applies to all Indians who are Muslims.

You may justifiably point out to me that: this is not new, human nature is evil, this has happened before and that Muslims are not the only target.

But you cannot use any of those excuses to justify the travesty of governance and democracy going on in the BJP-RSS led India right now.