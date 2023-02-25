Third front will only help BJP; unity of secular forces must: Congress

The Congress has underscored that emergence of any third front will be advantageous to the BJP/NDA and the unity of secular and socialist forces will be the hallmark of the party’s future.

Congress highlighted in the political resolution, which is set to be adopted on the second day of the 85th Congress Plenary Session. This is reminiscent of the 2004 Congress Lok Sabha agenda.

In what can technically be called a manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha, but is being termed as the political resolution, the party has stated that “Congress should go all out to identify, mobilise and align like- minded secular forces. We should include secular regional forces who agree with our ideology. There is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds”.