‘This is a new, aggressive Congress connecting with the people; won’t be cowed down’

Hitting back at the BJP and its social media ecosystem for criticising Rahul Gandhi’s attire, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that the party would neither be cowed down nor get diverted from its objective by “cheap, childish and stupid tactics of a party which is rattled and worried by the yatra”.

"Their objective is to derail us. We will not be cowed down. We will not be diverted," he said while speaking at a press conference after the first stage of the day's yatra got over.

"This is a new and aggressive Congress which is connecting with the people," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had started the day’s yatra at around 7.30 am on Sunday from Parassala in Kerala. After a short break, the second stage of the yatra commenced around 4 pm from Neyyattinkara.