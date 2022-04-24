This Panchayati Raj Day, time to acknowledge need for reforms to check over-centralization, corporatization

Another problem is that the Union government places more emphasis on its own programs which may or not may be in tune with the priorities of the elected panchayat, while the free funds available for spending according to local priorities can be very limited.

In fact, there is danger that over-centralizing tendencies on the part of the Union government may become more dominant with the increasing pressure of powerful corporate interests.

Despite the widespread resistance to GM crops due to their extremely harmful ecological and health impacts, the government has been trying to push these crops and recently some efforts in this direction have been seen again. If such efforts succeed, the centralization of seeds and related inputs will increase even more while the efforts based on rich local biodiversity will continue to suffer.

Hence the full potential of panchayati raj, the existing system of rural decentralization, cannot be tapped because of the increasing tendency of the Union government (as well as some of the state governments) towards increasing inequalities, over-centralization and corporatization. Such trends which obstruct true rural decentralization must be resisted.

At the same time, panchayati raj at implementation level also needs important reforms for protecting elected members from weaker sections as well for more effective role of women members. There should be better protection for those members who initiate important reforms such as for curbing liquor sale and consumption but are victimized precisely for this. At the level of structure, reforms to correct some distortions in the three-tier structure and in elections to this are needed.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include ‘Man Over Machine’ (Gandhian ideas for our times) and “India’s Quest for Sustainable Farming and Healthy Food’)