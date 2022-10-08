Thousands of crores spent on media to shape me in a way which is untruthful and wrong: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stated that thousands of crores have been spent in trying to shape him in a way which is untruthful and wrong.



Addressing a press conference at Turuvekere town in Tumakuru district, Karnataka, he said, "The thing to understand is I always stand for certain ideals. That of course disturbs the BJP, RSS and other forces. Thousands of crores of media money or media energy has been spent in trying to shape me in a way which is just untruthful and wrong," he said.



"That machine is going to continue. It is a well oiled, financially rich machine. My truth is different. It is always different and people who care to look carefully will see what I stand for and what I work for," Rahul Gandhi explained.



"For me this yatra, of course, has a political element to it. For me, the main purpose of this yatra, I see in the political system, I don't just say, I say it across the board, a distance has developed between the political class and our citizens. The idea for me was to go right on the road and go close physically to our people," he said.

"When you are on the road, speaking to the people, the communication gets better. For me, Bharat Jodo Yatra has been a learning experience. I'm able to look at the advantages from this type of communication", he added.