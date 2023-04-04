Farmers, workers to protest Centre’s policies in Delhi

One of the organisers of the rally and economist Prabhat Patnaik told The Hindu that the Centre’s strategy has been to provide material welfare to the well-to-do and use religious communalism as a way of dividing the oppressed. The protest is to bring several groups together to defend their material interests and to prevent their impoverishment which is being imposed by the neoliberal policies of this neo fascist government.

“In order to divert attention from these policies, the ruling BJP, and its mentor the RSS and its affiliates, have launched toxic hate campaigns targeting minorities and threatening our basic social fabric. The government has provided shameful protection to these barbaric forces while at the same time selectively exercising the authority of its agencies to arrest, harass, and even bulldoze the properties of, those opposing its policies. It has also tried to hide behind pseudo-nationalist rhetoric and militarism even as it goes about dismantling the fundamental pillars of our Constitution – democracy, federalism and secularism,” said the statement.