Thousands throng ghats in Delhi for Chhath Puja after two years of Covid restrictions

After two years of restrictions owing to Covid, thousands of devotees thronged ghats and makeshift ponds across the capital on Sunday to worship the Sun God as part of Chhath Puja celebrations.

Devotees, especially women keeping the arduous 36-hour-long fast 'Nirjala Vrat', sang devotional and folk songs and offered 'arghya' to the Sun God while standing in knee deep water at Yamuna ghats.

Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

After two years of Covid-induced restrictions, Chhath Puja is being celebrated this year at public places on a large scale in Delhi.

Devotees worshipped the setting sun on Sunday evening. They , will also worship the rising sun on Monday morning.

It involves offering 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. Some devotees said they were not allowed to enter Yamuna for the Puja but had to offer prayers and 'arghya' in makeshift ghats there.

National Herald photographer Vipin captured some moments in his camera: