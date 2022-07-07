Three Dera Sacha Sauda followers, accused in a Punjab sacrilege case, get 3-year jail term

A Moga court on Thursday sentenced three followers of Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda to 3-year imprisonment. They were accused in a sacrilege case.

The court of Rahul Garg, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Moga, sentenced the accused to three-year jail in a sacrilege case. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on them.

In 2015, torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found on the streets of Malke village of Moga district of Punjab and a case under Sections 295-A (intended to outrage religious feelings) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) of the IPC was registered against unidentified people at Samalsar police station.