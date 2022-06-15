Three years after voting out Rahul Gandhi, Amethi weighs what it has gained

Three years have gone by since Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi his Lok Sabha seat. He contested from Wayanad too in Kerala in 2019 from where he won.

Voters in Amethi chose Union Minister Smriti Irani, believed to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were also taken in by promises of a 'double engine' government. What would the people get by voting for Rahul Gandhi and having him sit in the opposition?

Three years down the line they should therefore have been happier. But a day long visit to Amethi show people to be disillusioned, if not disgruntled.

Barring the Member of Parliament, not much has changed in Amethi, they say. “Smriti Irani’s visit to Amethi is nothing but photo-ops. She only talks about schemes, but nothing has materialised in the last three years,” says a local journalist on condition of anonymity.

“The only positive point about her is she meets people regularly and her con- nect with the masses is good,” he added. “Even the Sainik school which is likely to come up in the district soon was a project initiated by the UPA government,” he

added. This is something one hears quite often.

An example cited is the Rifle fac-tory in Munshiganj. “The founda-tion stone of the scheme was laid during the UPA regime. The BJP only inaugurated the scheme. This is akin to what had happened across Uttar Pradesh where BJP government inaugurated the schemes that were launched by Akhilesh Yadav,” said an old-timer.

There are two industrial towns under Amethi parliamentary constituency – Jagdishpur and Trishundi. People say no new projects have come in the last several years.

Some Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have indeed been upgraded to Community Health Centres (CHCs). The CHC in Salon has been upgraded to 150 beds while in Jammo it is a 100-bed hospital. Oxygen plants however were installed in every district. While a medical college has been promised, it is still on the drawing board stage.

Smriti Irani likes to call herself as Amethi ki ladki and has purchased land in Gauriganj, where she is building a house for herself. Why then did the people sound unhappy and doubt- ful of her chances of retaining the seat in 2024? Their MP does visit the constituency regularly, they conceded. She also meets people and goes to villages. She also has a team on the ground and a hyper-active media team. Yet, “aisa koi kaam nahin kiya jo deekhta ho”, (She hasn’t done anything substantial) is the refrain. But others hotly dispute the claim. The railway station at Gauriganj has received a facelift, they point out.

A local wit volunteered that she is being defeated by Modi. Chronic unemployment and rising prices are driving people up the wall but she has no answers to give to the people who raise these issues.

“Smriti Irani is competing with Maneka Gandhi,” offered a biker at a petrol pump. “Both are MPs and Maneka Gandhi too is nurs- ing Sultanpur,” he adds before disappearing in a cloud of dust.