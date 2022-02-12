Thrilled that people are appreciating my look in 'Prithviraj!’: Manushi Chhillar

She adds, “I worked hard to get the part and I know that I worked on myself harder to play the role of Princess Sanyogita. It was a huge responsibility. I’m thrilled that people are appreciating how I’m looking in the film. I hope that they love how I have performed too because that’s going to be my true test on screen.”

Manushi’s launch in Bollywood is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Prithviraj has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning movie Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on June 10, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in IMAX.