Time To Leave the Nest: Elon Musk fires 3,700 Twitter employees

As anticipated, social media platform Twitter has confirmed firing half its employees. The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, had fired the CEO and the entire Board of Twitter late last month after acquiring the platform valued at 25 billion dollars. Musk paid 44 billion dollars for the acquisition.

Musk tweeted that there was no option but to let the staff go as the company was bleeding US 4 million dollars a day. Every employee fired, he claimed, had been given three months of severance pay which, he added, was 50 per cent more than required.

Musk also blamed activists in the United States who had pressurised advertisers to stay away from Twitter for its failure to moderate content ahead of a crucial mid-term Congressional election in the US next week for the US Senate and the House of Representatives. There had been a massive drop in revenue, said Musk, who took over Twitter last week.