Time to think of universal basic pension for all Indians and not just Govt employees

In the Global Pension Index, India is ranked 34th. Significantly, there are eight countries from Asia in the bottom 10 ranked 30 to 39. Pension is clearly neither a priority nor a right till now in these countries. Indonesia, South Korea, Japan and China are ranked just above India while the first 10 slots are occupied by countries like Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Israel, Sweden and Australia.

In sharp contrast, several European countries provide citizens the privilege of receiving pension from the State. Citizens paying Income Tax for 30 years become eligible for pension in some European countries while in the UK people contributing to National Insurance for at least 10 years become eligible for state pension at the rate of Rs.5,000 per week at the lowest level and around Rs.17,800 per week at the highest for those who have made their contributions to NI for 35 years.

What is the percentage of Indians who receive pension from the State or from employers? The question has assumed importance in the wake of the Agnipath controversy with the scheme denying both pension and gratuity to the Agniveers.

Consolidated and authentic data are hard to come by even in today’s digital age. But an indication is that only around 4% of Indians work for the union and state governments, armed forces, Railways and the PSUs. Not all of them are eligible for monthly pension either. An OECD report from 2018 put the figure at 58 million Indians who were covered by the pension scheme, which is about 4% of the population.

Government rules stipulate the minimum pension paid is Rs.9,000 per month while the maximum limit on pension is 50% of the highest basic pay in the Govt. of India (presently Rs.2,50,000) per month. While some retired employees claim to be receiving more in pension than they took home as salary—linked as they are to inflation—at the highest ranks a monthly pension of Rs. 100,000-125,000 is deemed to be handsome for a retired couple, who are also covered by the Central Government Health Scheme.