Times Now runs news on Modi as ‘biggest contender for Nobel peace prize’; Nobel committee member says ‘fake’

Deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Asle Toje who is on a visit to India, dismissed media reports claiming he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the “biggest contender” for the Nobel Peace Prize.

'Misquoting' Toje, Times Now has put out fake news on Modi as the ‘biggest contender for Nobel peace prize on Thursday. Toje called out the report as 'fake'.

“It’s fake. Let’s not give it energy or oxygen. I categorically deny that I said anything resembling the same," he said.

“And I am here in India to talk about your politics and development. That said, I am the deputy leader of the Nobel committee. A fake news tweet was sent out and we should treat it as fake news. It's fake,” added Toje.