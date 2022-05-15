TINA is a hoax; there is always an alternative

You know that they are sold out. And sometimes, when you ask them for an alternative and you hear their silence. And that malicious little brain ticks away, trying to recall how their WhatsApp Tox Talk had instructed them to counter some evil person like you, just that morning.

You know these people. They went to the same school as you, the same history class, but they have never heard of Hampi before. Or the Meenakshi Temple. Or Badrinath. Or Konark.

They worked in the same office as you 30 years ago. But they have never until seven years ago, seen a road, an office building, an autorickshaw, a bridge, a flyover, a telephone.

They’ve lived next door to you in the same apartment block for decades but they never learnt how to use the lift until seven years ago. They’ve been holidaying abroad for years but it was only seven years ago that they used an airport and an aeroplane. They’ve cooked for years but never seen a pressure cooker before.

If all this has failed, they will now find obscure things their tyrant has done to justify his other tyrannies in their eyes. For example: of course, killing Muslims is bad but how about subsection 3 of section 2(z) in the bankruptcy laws.

You: But the bankruptcy law has been a failure in practice.

They: X is naïve, Y is another tyrant, blah blah.